Electron microscope images of deadly coronavirus strain

Authorities in China have released the first electron microscope images of the potentially deadly strain of coronavirus that has led to the shutdown of at least 10 cities there.

The images were published on the website of the National Pathogen Resource Collection Center on Friday, Jan. 24.

The virus has infected more than 800 people and killed a few dozens.

Authorities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are conducting what they call "enhanced health screenings" at several major U.S. airports for passengers arriving from or traveling through China's Wuhan province, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization said it is monitoring developments in the outbreak but is not yet calling it a global emergency.

With Fox News and Storyful reports

