Electric Zoo music festival cancels first day

Just hours before doors were set to open, organizers of the Electric Zoo electronic music festival canceled day one of the Randall's Island event.

Made Event, the company that organizes the festival blamed the cancelation on supply chain issues that prevented them from completing construction of the main stage in time.

Doors to the event were supposed to open at 3 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement, Made Event said that anyone with single-day tickets would be refunded and multiple-day ticket holders would receive credit. In addition, all ferry and bus ticket holders would receive a full refund.

The festivals second and third days on Saturday and Sunday are expected to go on as planned.