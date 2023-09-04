Expand / Collapse search

Electric Zoo festival faces Sunday gate storming after Friday's cancellation

Just hours before doors were set to open, organizers of the Electric Zoo music festival canceled day one of the Randall's Island event. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nunez reports.

RANDALL'S ISLAND, N.Y. - On Sunday, concertgoers were seen storming the gates after Electric Zoo began turning away music fans due to overcrowding.

Made Event, the company that organizes the festival blamed the cancelation on supply chain issues that prevented them from completing construction of the main stage in time.

The chaotic moments unfolded on the final day of the three-day festival on Randall's Island.

Festival organizers posted on social media saying:

The NYPD also announced that roadways and shuttles were shutdown to cut the flow of people into the venue.

Friday's festivities were canceled last minute because the main stage was not constructed in time due to supply chain issues.