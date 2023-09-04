Electric Zoo festival faces Sunday gate storming after Friday's cancellation

On Sunday, concertgoers were seen storming the gates after Electric Zoo began turning away music fans due to overcrowding.

The chaotic moments unfolded on the final day of the three-day festival on Randall's Island.

Festival organizers posted on social media saying:

The NYPD also announced that roadways and shuttles were shutdown to cut the flow of people into the venue.

Friday's festivities were canceled last minute because the main stage was not constructed in time due to supply chain issues.