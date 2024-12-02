2024 House election results: 1 race remains uncalled

article

The Brief Republicans have won the majority of the House, but one race is still outstanding. The race still to be called is in California. Republicans have won 220 seats to Democrats’ 214.



The Republican majority in the House was made official more than a week after Election Night, but one race still remains too close to call.

Republicans have won a majority in all major branches of the federal government in the 2024 election – the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Here's a look at the one uncalled House race which will determine the size of the GOP's narrow lead in the lower chamber of Congress.

Election Results: Balance of Power in the House

2024 House race still uncalled

California's 13th district: Adam Gray vs John Duarte

One House seat remains undermined in California, in the 13th congressional district in the state's Central Valley.

As of Dec. 2, the vote difference between the two candidates is just over 200 votes, with Democrat Adam Gray leading. About 99% of the vote has been counted.

Republican incumbent Rep. John Duarte captured his farm belt seat in 2022 over Gray by one of the closest margins in the country, 564 votes.

Both candidates have been stressing bipartisan credentials.

Candidates John Duarte, left, and Adam Gray square off during the California Congressional District 13 debate at the State Theatre in Modesto, California, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Duarte, a businessman and major grape and almond farmer, has said his priorities include curbing inflation, crime rates and obtaining adequate water supplies for farmers in the drought-prone state.

Gray, a former legislator, has been critical of state water management and puts water and agriculture at the top of his issues list. He also says he wants improvements in infrastructure, renewable energy and education.

What is the House majority?

It takes 218 seats to have a majority in the House, which Republicans crossed weeks ago.

The GOP currently has 220 seats to Democrats’ 214, with one race still uncalled.

But, as The Associated Press reports, the GOP’s majority is thin, and a highly functioning House isn’t guaranteed.

The Republican majority depends on a small group of lawmakers who won tough elections by running as moderates. It remains to be seen whether they will stay on board and along party lines for some of the more extreme proposals championed by Trump and his allies.

The Source Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press, which receives polling numbers from counties and has delivered election results since 1848. This story was reported from Detroit and New York City.



FOX 5 NY's Alex Meier and Michael Stallone contributed to this report.