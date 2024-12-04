House election results: Final race called

article

The Brief Democrat Adam Gray won election to a U.S. House seat representing California, defeating Republican Rep. John Duarte. The race was a rematch of the 2022 midterm election, which was one of the closest House races in the country. Republicans have won 220 seats to Democrats’ 215.



The race was a rematch of the 2022 midterm election, which was one of the closest House races in the country.

Here's the full map of results in the House:

Election Results: Balance of Power in the House

California's 13th district: Adam Gray vs John Duarte

Gray captured California’s 13th Congressional District, unseating Duarte in the final U.S. House contest to be decided this year.

Gray’s win in the farm belt seat that cuts through five counties means Republicans won 220 House seats this election cycle, with Democrats holding 215 seats. Gray won by a margin of less than 200 votes.

Republican incumbent Rep. John Duarte captured his farm belt seat in 2022 over Gray by one of the closest margins in the country, 564 votes.

Candidates John Duarte, left, and Adam Gray square off during the California Congressional District 13 debate at the State Theatre in Modesto, California, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Gray, a former legislator, has been critical of state water management and puts water and agriculture at the top of his issues list. He also says he wants improvements in infrastructure, renewable energy and education.

What is the House majority?

It takes 218 seats to have a majority in the House, which Republicans crossed weeks ago. The GOP has 220 seats to Democrats’ 215.

But, as The Associated Press reports, the GOP’s majority is thin, and a highly functioning House isn’t guaranteed.

The Republican majority depends on a small group of lawmakers who won tough elections by running as moderates. It remains to be seen whether they will stay on board and along party lines for some of the more extreme proposals championed by Trump and his allies.

