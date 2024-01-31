Election Day 2024: The important calendar dates to know for NY, NJ

Election Day 2024 is just months away.

Primaries in New York and New Jersey are even closer, and some Long Island residents are gearing up to vote on a replacement for disgraced Rep. George Santos's seat.

Nationally, the year is expected to feature a rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Here's everything you need to know about Election Day 2024, from the key local dates to the scheduled dates of the presidential debates.

IMPORTANT DATES: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Timeline: What dates to know in NY, NJ

Feb. 3: Voter registration deadline/early voting begins (Feb. 13 Special Election)

Feb. 13: New York's 3rd congressional district special election (election for Santos's former seat)

Feb. 23: Voter registration deadline/early voting begins (NY primaries)

April 2: New York/Connecticut presidential primaries

June 6: New Jersey presidential/state primaries

June 25: New York federal/state/local primaries

When are the next state primaries?

Feb. 3: South Carolina primary

Feb. 6: Nevada primary

Feb. 27: Michigan primary

Click HERE for more information.

When is Super Tuesday 2024?

Super Tuesday is Tuesday, March 5.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Two former presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are hoping to win a second term.

Click HERE for the current active campaigns in the bid for the 2024 presidency.

What are the 2024 presidential debates?