Who has the edge between Harris, Trump in new national poll?

A new national poll is the latest to indicate former President Trump with an edge over Vice President Harris in the race to succeed President Biden in the White House.

Trump grabs 47% support among likely voters nationwide, with Harris at 45%, according to a Wall Street Journal survey released on Wednesday evening – on a ballot that also includes third-party and independent candidates.

That's a switch from the Journal's previous national survey – conducted in late August – which indicated Harris with a two point edge.

The former president's advantage is within the new survey's margin-of-error, which means that either Trump or the vice president could potentially be leading the race.

The Wall Street Journal poll – of 1,500 registered voters questioned Oct. 19-22 – also shows Trump holding a three-point margin (49%-46%) over Harris in a head-to-head match up.

The survey indicates views of Harris have turned more negative since August, with her favorable rating eight points underwater and her approval rating as vice president at 42%-54%. Meanwhile, views of Trump have improved, with voters approving of his past performance in the White House by a 52%-48% margin.

The new poll follows a Fox News national survey conducted Oct. 11-14 and released last week that indicated the Republican presidential nominee with a two-point edge over the Democratic Party standard-bearer.

Many other national surveys in the field the past two weeks, including polls from CBS News, Marist, and USA Today/Suffolk University, have indicated Harris with a slight advantage over Trump. But the polls are mostly within the margin of error.

Arizona

Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in Arizona from an average of six polls in the state. The latest was conducted as of Oct. 21, 270toWin says.

Georgia

Trump has the strongest lead among the swing states in Georgia, polling 48.9% compared to Harris’ 47%.

That’s among the average of seven polls, with the latest as of Oct. 22, 270toWin says.

Michigan

In Michigan, Trump appears to have a slight 0.4% lead over Harris in an average of nine polls, with the most recent as of Oct. 21, according to 270toWin.

Nevada

Harris has a 0.8% lead over Trump in Nevada polling, among an average of five conducted in the state with the latest as of Oct. 21, according to 270towin.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, Trump leads over Harris (48.1% to 47.6%) from an average of seven polls in the state, with the latest as of Oct. 21, according to 270toWin.

Pennsylvania

Trump leads Harris in Pennsylvania (47.3% to 47%) in an average of six polls, with the latest conducted on Oct. 21, 270toWin says.

Wisconsin

Harris has a 0.5% lead over Trump in Wisconsin among an average of six polls taken in the state, 270toWin says.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

