Elderly woman shoved to the ground, seriously injured in unprovoked attack

A 76-year-old Brooklyn woman walking along a sidewalk in Brighton Beach was shoved to the ground and seriously injured in an unprovoked attack, said police.

Video of the assault on June 10 at about 10:40 a.m. was released by the NYPD.

The suspect is seen walking a dog and as he turns a corner, crosses paths with the woman and suddenly pushes her to the ground.

The man then took off.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital. Information about her injuries was not released.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

If you know anything about the assailant that could help police find him, contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters