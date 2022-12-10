Elderly woman shoved to ground, robbed in Queens

The NYPD is investigating after a robbery inside a parking garage in Queens left an 85-year-old woman injured and her purse stolen.

Authorities have released surveillance video of the suspect in the robbery, which happened inside a garage on 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Police say the elderly woman, who was using her walker, was pushed to the ground and the suspect took off with her purse, credit cards and ID.

The woman was treated for minor injures at the scene.