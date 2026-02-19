Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old woman found dead on bench in the Bronx

Published  February 19, 2026 5:01pm EST
Bronx
FILE - Blue lights shine on a patrol car of the state police. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    • A 70-year-old woman was found dead in the Bronx on Thursday, Feb. 19.
    • The woman was not identified.

BRONX - An elderly woman was found dead on a bench in the Bronx Thursday morning, and officials are investigating.

What we know:

The NYPD was called out to the area of E. Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, after receiving reports about an unresponsive woman.

Officers found the woman lying on a bench. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the woman, but said that she was 70 years old. Her cause of death is not yet known.

The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.

