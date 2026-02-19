70-year-old woman found dead on bench in the Bronx
article
BRONX - An elderly woman was found dead on a bench in the Bronx Thursday morning, and officials are investigating.
What we know:
The NYPD was called out to the area of E. Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, after receiving reports about an unresponsive woman.
Officers found the woman lying on a bench. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify the woman, but said that she was 70 years old. Her cause of death is not yet known.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.