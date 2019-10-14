Elderly man surrounded, attacked on Midtown sidewalk

Police in New York were looking for a group of males and females who attacked an elderly man in Midtown Manhattan early Monday morning.

The NYPD says it happened on 6th Avenue near 44th St. The 72-year-old victim was in front of 1133 Avenue of the Americas at about 2:20 a.m.

The group approached and surrounded him. Police say three of the males then started to punch and kick the man. They then took off without taking anything.

The man only had minor injuries from the attack.

The NYPD released a video of the group in hopes that someone might know who they are. If you have any information you are asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.