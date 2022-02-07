Elderly man missing in Manhattan

article

The New York City Police Department is asking for help to find a man who was reported missing on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Police say that 90-year-old Luis Reinoso was last seen Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at about 8:30 a.m. at his home on Saint Nicholas Ave. in Manhattan.

He is described as Hispanic, 5'2" tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build and light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a black jacket with red sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

