Elderly man beaten to death in his Coney Island apartment

The NYPD is on the hunt for the person who beat an elderly man to death inside of his Coney Island apartment.

Police went to 74-year-old Joseph Breina's Surf Ave. apartment about 10 p.m. on Saturday night after receiving a 911 call of an assault.

Officers found Breina unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head. EMS took him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died early Sunday.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death and police say the investigation remains ongoing.