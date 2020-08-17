Expand / Collapse search

Elderly man beaten to death in his Coney Island apartment

Coney Island
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for the person who beat an elderly man to death inside of his Coney Island apartment.

Police went to 74-year-old Joseph Breina's Surf Ave. apartment about 10 p.m. on Saturday night after receiving a 911 call of an assault.

Officers found Breina unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head. EMS took him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died early Sunday.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

