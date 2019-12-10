Elderly man assaulted with belt buckle

article

An elderly man who got into an argument with another man inside a subway station in Midtown Manhattan was assaulted with a belt buckle.

The 71-year-old male was inside the passageway of the 42nd Street/ Port Authority subway station when the suspect hit him in the head with the belt buckle, punched and kicked him multiple times, said police.

The assault occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect fled the scene with two other unidentified men.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect. If you recognize him, contact police at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips to CrimeStoppers at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.