Elderly man assaulted, forced to withdraw $1,800 from ATM
NEW YORK - A 77-year-old man was forced to withdraw money from an ATM by a man who followed him into his home in Brooklyn and assaulted him, according to police.
The incident occurred on July 26 at about 2:55 p.m. in the area of Avenue N and East 48th Street in the Flatlands section of the borough. Police are looking for the assailant.
The victim was pushed to the ground and threatened with a knife, according to police. The man was then forced into a parked car and driven to a Chase bank on Flatbush Avenue. The man withdrew $1,800.
The suspect took the money and took off. The elderly man was not hurt in the incident.
Cops describe the suspect as 20-30 years old with a dark complexion. The NYPD released photos and video from the incident.
Anyone with information about the assault and robbery is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Police say all calls are strictly confidential.