Elderly man arrested after 70-year-old woman killed

The NYPD took a 77-year-old man into custody in connection with the killing of a Queens woman.

Officers responded to a 911 call early Wednesday at 253-18 148th Road in the Rosedale neighborhood.

They found the body of 70-year-old Gisele Dangervil in the home.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody at the scene.

New York City Police say the investigation is ongoing.