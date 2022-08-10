Elderly laundromat worker attacked with hammer

The NYPD is looking for a man in connection with a disturbing hammer attack in a Brownsville Brooklyn laundromat.

Police say a man went into the 98th St. business just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Once inside, he approached the back of the business and attempted to remove merchandise being sold at the location without paying for the items.

When the 70-year-old employee approached him, the robber picked up a hammer that belonged to the laundromat, and hit the employee approximately 4 times in the head.

The attacker dropped the items he was attempting to steal and took off on foot in an unknown direction with the hammer.

EMS treated the victim for lacerations to his head.

New York City police released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would be able to identify the attacker.