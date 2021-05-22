Elderly Bronx man arrested for allegedly murdering neighbor

article

An 87-year-old Bronx man was arrested late Friday for allegedly murdering his 83-year-old neighbor, the NYPD said.

According to authorities, at around 7:15 p.m. Lloyd Godfrey was found lying unconscious and unresponsive inside of his room at a Co-Op City nursing home.

The 83-year-old man had signs of trauma on his face, and responding EMS workers declared him dead at the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Police later arrested Clifton Bourne, Godfrey's neighbor, and charged him with murder.

The Daily News reports that Bourne, who suffers from dementia, entered Godfrey's room and repeatedly smashed the victim's head on the concrete floor.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters