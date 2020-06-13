Eight people shot, one fatally at house party in Suffolk County

article

Police in Suffolk County are investigating after eight people were shot, one fatally during a house party in Wyandanch early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers with the Suffolk County Police Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a shooting at roughly 1:30 a.m. at 76 Grand Boulevard.

One of the victims, an adult male whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victims, six adult males and one adult female, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Two of the males are in serious condition.

Police say the incident is gang-related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or to give tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police say all calls are confidential.