Egg inflation hits bed and breakfast businesses, but this upstate inn hatches a plan

The Brief An inn in upstate New York found a solution after they scrambled to keep serving guests during this egg inflation crisis. Bird flu has sent the cost of eggs soaring, leaving some supermarkets with empty shelves. The owners of the Stony Creek Inn decided to get their own chickens.



For the bed and breakfast business, eggs are an essential component of the meal.

After owners of one inn in upstate New York found themselves scrambling to keep serving guests during this egg inflation crisis, they believe now they have cracked the code.

How much did the owners use to spend on eggs?

By the numbers:

"We used to buy five dozen at a time, and they were about $30. Now to buy five dozen it’s about $75," the innkeeper at Stony Creek, Bill Signor, said.

Bird flu has sent the cost of eggs soaring, leaving some supermarkets with empty shelves. However, it’s those eggs that keep The Inn at Stony Creek running.

"If everybody wants an omelet, that’s 21 eggs at breakfast alone," innkeeper Joe Campone said.

How did the innkeepers crack the code?

What they're saying:

Signor and Campone have been running this historic bed and breakfast in the quaint town of Warwick for a quarter-century.

They pride themselves on keeping an overnight stay on the more affordable side, but the cost of eggs isn’t helping. Now they’ve hatched a plan.

"We just decided we need to get chickens," Signor said.

Come spring, the hen house in the backyard will be ready to go with its own chicken coop.

"It’s going to take 3–6 months to raise them," Signor said.

In the long run, it will save these innkeepers' money while not passing the added expense of buying eggs in the store to their guests.

"We are trying to keep our prices the way they are," Signor said.