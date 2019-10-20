EF-3 tornado strikes North Dallas late Sunday, two other tornadoes confirmed across area

article

Three confirmed tornadoes hit North Texas on Sunday night, with the strongest being an EF-3 that struck North Dallas.

Despite the widespread damage, there were no fatalities and only a handful of injuries reported. The two other confirmed tornadoes were an EF-1 in Rowlett and an EF-0 north of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. National Weather Service officials fanned out across the region on Monday and were still working to assess the damage and evaluate other potential tornado strikes.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday afternoon issued a disaster declaration for Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

A Storm Prediction Center meteorologist said people took shelter thanks to early alerts, and that it was fortunate the tornado struck Sunday evening, when many people were home.

"Anytime you have a tornado in a major metropolitan area, the potential for large loss of life is always there," said Patrick Marsh, the warning coordination meteorologist at NOAA's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. "We were very fortunate that the tornado did not hit the Dallas Cowboys' stadium or the State Fair, where you would have had a lot of people that were exposed."

FOX 4 viewers shared video and photos of the twister, often only visible during lightning strikes.

Rockwall, Texas (Brittany Loesch)

Advertisement

The tornado left a path of destruction with a significant amount of damage reported near Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas.

The roof was ripped off the Northway Church, an extension of The Village Church, on Walnut Hill Lane.

The pastor said it's a miracle no one was hurt. There were two members of the cleaning crew in the building when the storm hit. He asked people not to visit the church grounds right now because of safety concerns.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Station 41 on Royal Lane near the Dallas North Tollway was almost completely destroyed. The roof is now gone and the walls are damaged. But thankfully no firefighters were hurt, officials said.

It's the second Dallas fire station to be damaged by storms this year. Station 19 was damaged in June.

The storms destroyed several homes in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas.

One man who moved to North Texas after his home in Hawaii was destroyed by a volcano said the home he’s been renovating for his 89-year-old mother is gone now too.

“We remodeled it for like eight months and we moved probably 90% of our stuff in and the curtains were gonna be hung today. And it was a new home for my mom who is 89. And we were fixing it up for her to walk in with the new shower and walk-in tub and all that stuff for her so,” said homeowner Kevin Fox. “It’s numbing. It’s crazy. I never thought I’d be one of those people picking through the debris field for pieces of stuff, you know.”

Fox said he’s not sure what he’ll do next. He’s had lots of family and friends offer to help but at this point the neighborhood is still too unsafe with all the tree limbs blocking the roads and downed power lines.

At a Holiday Inn Express near Interstate 635 and Greenville Avenue, employees went door to door warning people to get to the lowest floor. One guest visiting from New Jersey was at the Cowboys game. She returned with no idea what had happened.

"We got the severe weather alert at the Cowboys game but we had assumed it just blew over. We didn't get any notifications on our phone so we just thought it was in that area and not up here," said Kari Taylor, whose hotel room was damaged.

Yodvadee Poekachaipatt, the hotel's manager, said after he got the warning he had all the guests come downstairs. A few minutes later, the building's windows were blown out. Guests were moved to a hotel a few miles away.

Part of Home Depot on Forest Lane near Central Expressway collapsed. Incredibly, no one was hurt.

The store’s manager said he saw the severe weather reports and sent most of the employees home early. He sent the last few employees home and closed up the store about 30 minutes before the tornado hit.

Several homes on Pemberton Drive near Royal Lane had their roofs ripped off. Trees were uprooted and tossed around and at least one SUV was lifted up from a driveway and overturned.

Jeff Nguyen said his children were upstairs when the tornado sirens started going off. He and his wife ran up to try to get to them.

“My wife kind of made it up the stairs, was trying to make it up the stairs first and then I guess that’s when the tornado maybe blew the roof off because the attic doors flew open and it pretty much threw her back down the stairs. I kind of pushed her down and got past her and got upstairs. My son was up in his bed with the covers over him. The window blew out and flew into the side of his bed. If he didn’t have a bunk bed I don’t know where it would have landed on him. But that probably saved him,” he said.

Nguyen’s house is now unlivable but he said the important thing is that everyone in his family is safe.

In Garland, the storm knocked down trees and power lines. There is also debris on the road. The roofs on many homes were torn off.

“Once we got to our house, we noticed the roof’s got damage. All the windows are bashed in. Lots of debris from the new buildings on Shiloh in our backyard. A limb went right through the roof, through the ceiling, right where my daughter’s bed is. Could have been bad if she’d been in there,” said Dowell Buckner, who lives near Shiloh Road and Mockingbird Lane north of Interstate 635.

Officials in Garland, Richardson, Dallas and other cities all said there were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city has opened the Bachman Recreation Center with the help of the Red Cross. The shelter will be open for anyone who was displaced by the storm, remains without power or needs help.

The Red Cross is assessing the need and is considering opening other shelters.

Image 1 of 14 ▼

Oncor said there are more than 100,000 homes and businesses without power in North Texas, mostly because of power lines that were knocked down. Crews are out trying to repair them but some of the roads are still impassable. As of right now, there's no estimated time for when all power will be restored.

Numerous Dallas ISD campuses were closed due to the storm on Monday. Officials later announced that three campuses, Walnut Hill ES, Cary MS, Thomas Jefferson HS, were heavily damaged and classes will be moved to other locations or students reassigned to other schools.

First responders said they believe Walnut Hill Elementary School could be a total loss because of the water and gas leaks inside.

Thomas Jefferson High School was also hit by the tornado and significantly damaged. The school already had some construction work underway on the property and one of the construction trailers was ripped apart in the storm and flipped on top of a vehicle in the parking lot. District officials hope the campus can be renovated and re-open next fall.

Additional private schools in Dallas, as well as some schools in Richardson, Garland and Midlothian, were closed Monday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Several North Texas schools closed Monday due to damage from severe storms