NYC Easter parade, Bonnet Festival returns to Fifth Avenue

The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is happening today, on Easter Sunday.

It’s one of New York City’s most vibrant and beloved spring traditions.

Where is the NYC Easter Parade?

The Easter Parade takes place on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, stretching from 49th Street to 57th Street. It begins in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 50th Street and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crowds gather near the cathedral, but you’ll find people in costume all along the route. The entire area is open for strolling, people-watching, and photo opportunities.

NYC street closures

Fifth Avenue will be closed to vehicles between 49th and 57th Streets during the event. Some nearby cross streets will also be blocked off.

Pedestrians are welcome to move freely through the area, but use caution when crossing streets that may still allow limited traffic.

Is the NYC Easter Parade free?

The event is completely free and open to the public.

No tickets or registration are required. Anyone can join in by dressing up or simply watching the festivities.

What is the Easter Bonnet Festival?

The Bonnet Festival is part of the Easter Parade and highlights the creative hats and costumes worn by participants.

People of all ages join in, often wearing handmade or over-the-top outfits that celebrate spring, holidays, or favorite characters. Pets are often included in the fun too.

Easter Mass at Saint John's Cathedral

The Cathedral Church of Saint John held their Easter mass at 10:30 a.m.

The service ends at 12:30 p.m.

Saint John's is also holding an in-person afternoon service at 4 p.m. with the Cathedral Choir.

For more information, click here.

Can anyone be in the parade?

Anyone can walk along Fifth Avenue and join the celebration.

Whether you plan a costume in advance or decide to decorate a hat last-minute, everyone is welcome to take part.