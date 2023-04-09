Easter service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral focuses on the idea of 'oneness'

article

"The word this morning is light and life!" — Cardinal Timothy, Dolan.

Sunday morning's Easter service was lead by Cardinal Timothy, Dolan.

Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, packed with a colorful crowd.

The energy of renewal, and spring, carrying over outside the church, onto 5th Avenue, where the holiday spirit was embodied by over-the-top hats, and flashy costumes for the annual Easter bonnet festival.

"This is five separate pieces, all manipulated and put together." Artist, Patricia, said her look took 25 hours to put together.

Lots in the crowd expressing themselves with festive, creative looks.

"It’s a celebration of spring. And putting on a bonnet and coming to 5th Ave and celebrating with everyone in New York.

For the second year in a row, Easter, Passover and Ramadan, fell on the same weekend.

The crowd was nonstop mingling with tons of smiling tourists. The idea of ‘oneness’ rang through.

"I love it. I just like to see everybody, so colorful, so happy, and it’s wonderful to be here every year," a visitor said.