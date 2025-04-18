Here's which stores are open and closed on Easter 2025

The Brief Several grocery stores and retail outlets will close their doors on Easter this year to give employees time with their families. Easter is Sunday, April 20.



As families and friends prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, they may be wondering where they can do some last-minute shopping.

This year, Easter falls on April 20. With egg prices remaining stubbornly high, you may be shopping for Easter egg alternatives, like marshmallows or potatoes.

Here’s a list of which stores will be open and closed on the spring holiday:

Which stores are closed on Easter 2025?

The following stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in 2025:

Aldi

Costco

HomeGoods

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

RELATED: Egg shortage? Easter tradition gets a makeover with dyed potatoes

Which stores are open on Easter 2025?

The following stores will be open on Easter, although some may have limited hours:

RELATED: Easter wouldn’t be the same without Peeps—here’s how they’re made

Albertsons/Safeway

CVS (some with reduced hours)

Home Depot

Kroger-owned stores

Petco

Petsmart

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens (some may have reduced hours)

Walmart

Whole Foods (closing at 6 p.m.)