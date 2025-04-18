Here's which stores are open and closed on Easter 2025
As families and friends prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, they may be wondering where they can do some last-minute shopping.
This year, Easter falls on April 20. With egg prices remaining stubbornly high, you may be shopping for Easter egg alternatives, like marshmallows or potatoes.
Here’s a list of which stores will be open and closed on the spring holiday:
Which stores are closed on Easter 2025?
The following stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in 2025:
- Aldi
- Costco
- HomeGoods
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx
Which stores are open on Easter 2025?
The following stores will be open on Easter, although some may have limited hours:
- Albertsons/Safeway
- CVS (some with reduced hours)
- Home Depot
- Kroger-owned stores
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens (some may have reduced hours)
- Walmart
- Whole Foods (closing at 6 p.m.)