Here's which stores are open and closed on Easter 2025

By Heather Miller
Published  April 18, 2025 10:15am EDT
Easter candy trends with Dylan's Candy Bar

Dylan Lauren, founder and CEO of Dylan's Candy Bar, joins Good Day's Curt Menefee and Rosanna Scotto to discuss Easter and spring candy trends and shares information on All About Rabbits Rescue, a non-profit organization based in Queens.

    • Several grocery stores and retail outlets will close their doors on Easter this year to give employees time with their families.
    • Easter is Sunday, April 20.

As families and friends prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, they may be wondering where they can do some last-minute shopping.

This year, Easter falls on April 20. With egg prices remaining stubbornly high, you may be shopping for Easter egg alternatives, like marshmallows or potatoes. 

Here’s a list of which stores will be open and closed on the spring holiday: 

Which stores are closed on Easter 2025?

The following stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in 2025: 

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • HomeGoods
  • JCPenny
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx

Which stores are open on Easter 2025? 

The following stores will be open on Easter, although some may have limited hours: 

  • Albertsons/Safeway
  • CVS (some with reduced hours)
  • Home Depot
  • Kroger-owned stores
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens (some may have reduced hours)
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods (closing at 6 p.m.)

    • This report includes information from ABC News, USA Today and The Des Moines Register.
