East Orange NJ schools dismiss students early amid massive layoff, cuts

East Orange Schools will operate on a half-day schedule Thursday amid massive cuts and layoffs of teachers and other employees.

Dr. Christopher Irving, superintendent of East Orange Schools, didn't disclose a reason for the early dismissal but apologized for the short notice.

The last minute decision had parents scrambling to figure out arrangements for stutdents.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, all schools will be on a half day schedule, today, October 17th." — Dr. Christopher Irving, East Orange Schools Superintendent

It's unclear whether there's a link to the recently announced layoffs.

This comes as the school board voted Wednesday to cut nearly 100 positions ahead of the holiday season.

Why is East Orange facing cuts?

According to school officials, the district is facing significant funding shortages and urgently needs additional state aid.

The superintendent believes that staff reductions are essential for improving cost savings and efficiency while adapting to changes in administration.

This decision has raised concerns among staff and the community, as many fear that layoffs will negatively impact the quality of education and school operations. Teachers have reported not receiving a pay increase in the past four years, amid ongoing hiring and spending freezes.

School district employees are particularly worried about how these layoffs will affect educational quality and overall school performance. More details are expected to be provided in an upcoming board meeting.