'He deserves to burn in hell' - Suspect in fatal Harlem subway shove charged with murder

Published  April 17, 2024 8:20pm EDT
East Harlem
Suspect indicted for fatal Harlem subway shove

Carlton McPherson, the suspect accused of pushing a man to his death at a subway station in East Harlem last month appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday, where he was indicted for second-degree murder.

NEW YORK - Carlton McPherson, the man accused of shoving a straphanger to his death last month, was indicted Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

McPherson, 24, has been accused of shoving 54-year-old Jason Volz onto the subway tracks in front of an oncoming train at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in East Harlem last month. 

McPherson pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Volz was standing on the northbound 4/5 train platform when McPherson approached him with his arms outstretched and pushed him into the train.

Volz's aunt, Christine Conte, was in the courtroom Wednesday to watch the man accused of killing her nephew face charges.

"He's just a vicious person, he's mean," Conte said about McPherson. "If he goes to Rikers, I hope they beat the c**p out of him. He deserves to burn in hell."

McPherson is being held without bail and is due back in court on August 12. 