Man choked employee with bat, stabbed 2 others inside East Harlem bar

A man is wanted for choking an employee with a baseball bat, and stabbing two others, in an unprovoked attacked inside an East Harlem bar, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incident happened Thursday just before midnight inside Teddy's Bar and Grill located at of 2171 2nd Ave.

According to police, the man entered with a pit bull and baseball bat, and in an unprovoked attack, choked a 29-year-old female employee with the bat. A 35-year-old male and 31-year-old male employee attempted to intervene but were stabbed with an unknown object by the man, police say.

Police say the 35-year-old was stabbed in the chest and back while the 31-year-old was stabbed in the back.

The man fled northbound on 2nd Avenue.

The 35-year-old was taken by EMS to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition and the 31-year-old was taken by EMS to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The 29-year-old female refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.