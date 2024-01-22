10-year-old girl raped in East Harlem by man she met online: NYPD

The NYPD is still searching for a man who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl he met online in East Harlem earlier this month.

Police say that on January 6, at around 9 p.m., the suspect met the victim through an online app before meeting her in person near 3rd Avenue and East 122nd Street.

The suspect then raped the girl, before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

The victim was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition for evaluation.

The NYPD has released a surveillance photo of the suspect wearing a Nautica hoodie and is asking for the public's help finding him.