East Fishkill police officer killed in Taconic State Parkway crash

An East Fishkill police officer was killed in a crash Monday evening after officials said he lost control of the patrol vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree on the Taconic State Parkway.

According to police, the officer was en route to Westchester Medical Center just after 6 p.m. to continue a car versus pedestrian crash investigation, which occurred near the East Fishkill Police station.

The vehicle left the roadway in the area of mile marker 36.2 and struck a tree, officials said.

The officer was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, officials said.

His identity has not yet been released.