Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Sussex County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Monmouth County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:25 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:15 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:48 AM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County

East Fishkill police officer killed in Taconic State Parkway crash

By
Published 
Dutchess County
FOX 5 NY

DUTCHESS COUNTY - An East Fishkill police officer was killed in a crash Monday evening after officials said he lost control of the patrol vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree on the Taconic State Parkway.

According to police, the officer was en route to Westchester Medical Center just after 6 p.m. to continue a car versus pedestrian crash investigation, which occurred near the East Fishkill Police station. 

The vehicle left the roadway in the area of mile marker 36.2 and struck a tree, officials said.

The officer was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, officials said.

His identity has not yet been released.