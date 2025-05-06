Private fence in East Elmhurst causes public outcry

The Brief The owner of an industrial lot in East Elmhurst installed a fence around his property. The fence blocks access to a portion of the sidewalk and about 10 parking spaces. NYC's Department of Transportation is ordering the fence be taken down.



A fence in East Elmhurst is making waves, and New York City's Department of Transportation (DOT) wants it taken down.

Contentious fence

What we know:

Anthony Della Vecchia, operator of Michael Della Vecchia & Son General Contractor, owns the industrial lot on 77th Street and 19th Road.

The reasoning for the newly erected fence? In January 2024, a woman fell on the 19th Road sidewalk outside his lot. The woman sued Della Vecchia and New York City, but the city refused the lawsuit.

"They don't own the property," Della Vecchia told FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino, as an answer to how the city refused the lawsuit.

Della Vecchia built the fence along his property to protect himself from any future injury lawsuits. The fence blocks access to about 50 feet of the sidewalk and roughly 10 parking spaces.

Local residents have voiced their frustration over the fence's placement.

"I've got ex-politicians and neighbors… saying that they're going to cut down my fence, throw garbage over it."

DOT gets involved

The city's DOT is ordering Della Vecchia to take down the fence, telling FOX 5 in a statement, "DOT issued an encroachment notice of violation for the fencing and we are reviewing property ownership as part of the process."

"If the city wants the property, pay me market value for it." — Anthony Della Vecchia

Della Vecchia assured Geraldino that he has documentation proving his ownership of the property, including maps and property titles.

"The sidewalk is inside the blue line, from the dotted line to the solid line."

A map provided by Anthony Della Vecchia that shows property lines.

The DOT is ordering Della Vecchia to remove the fence by May 17.

"I'm not removing the fence."