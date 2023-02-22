East Bay school board discusses book ban in light of 'Gender Queer'

The San Ramon Valley Unified school board meeting on Tuesday night was full as members discussed the new criteria for the process to ban specific books.

The discussion comes as some parents have reportedly raised objections to a book called "Gender Queer, A Memoir," by author Maia Kobabe.

Her book has been banned around the country. Kobabe has answered her critics on her website by saying: "Queer kids need queer books."



"Today it's a matter of indoctrination," said Mike Arata of Danville. "They're going after kids' hearts minds and souls with stuff that neither the parents want, nor is it appropriate for those kids."



Despite the outcry from some parents, the school district told the Bay Area News Group that the book in question has only been checked out twice in the last three years.

Many speakers said there is a lot of scrutiny aimed at materials with LGBTQ themes.

