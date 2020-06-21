Earthquake hits Oklahoma after Trump rally

article

A moderate earthquake hit Oklahoma in an area west of Tulsa a short time after President Trump held a campaign rally in the city. The quake hit about 10:15 p.m. local time.

The magnitude 4.5 quake was centered near Perry, Oklahoma, which is about 80 miles west of Tulsa and is north of Oklahoma City. The quake was felt across the north-central part of the state and even in Kansas.

Hundreds of people including some in Tulsa reported to the USGS that they felt shaking from the earthquake. Protests were still going on in the streets of the city at the time of the quake.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

On Saturday night President Trump held his first campaign rally since the coronavirus hit the United States. It ended before the earthquake hit the state.

It was the largest recorded earthquake in Oklahoma since a magnitude 4.4 quake in May 2019.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.