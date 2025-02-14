Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade: LIVE coverage

A sea of green is filling the streets of Philadelphia on Friday, but not everyone can make it to the celebration!

***WATCH live coverage from our sister station, FOX 29 Philadelphia

What time does Eagles parade start?

What we know:

The Super Bowl parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia, making its way through the city to the steps of the Art Museum, where players and coaches are expected to give speeches around 2 p.m.

Over a million Eagles fans are expected to attend Friday, lining the streets of the city as they cheer for the Super Bowl champions.

Eagles parade details: How to watch

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will stream the parade LIVE on our YouTube page beginning at 11 a.m. You can watch in the player below.