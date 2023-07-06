Eagles announce dates for ‘The Long Goodbye’ final tour: 'This is our swan song'

article

After more than five decades of performing across the world, the Eagles have announced dates for their final tour.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the band said in a statement Thursday. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages."

The final tour, dubbed "The Long Goodbye," is slated to kick off at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7 in New York City.

The band’s tour is currently scheduled to hit 13 U.S. cities this fall, including Detroit, Atlanta and Boston, but they said additional dates may also be released.

Members of the American soft-rock ensemble The Eagles sit on chairs as the perform on the television show 'Don Kirschner's Rock Concert,' 1979. (Credit: Fotos International/Getty Images)

"We want to give all of our fans a chance to see us on this final round," the Eagles continued, adding, "The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to cities depending on demand. But we hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up."

The group thanks its longtime management team, road crew and backup musicians for their skills and support throughout the years.

Joe Walsh, Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles backstage during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. (Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wed. July 12 for all announced shows. General ticket sales will start Fri. July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music," the group concluded. "At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

The Eagles are an American rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1971. With five number-one singles and six number-one albums, six Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s in North America.

Here are the first announced dates for The Long Goodbye tour below:

Sept. 7 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

This story was reported from Los Angeles.