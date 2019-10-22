‘E.T.’ actor arrested on suspicion of DUI in Oregon

article

Actor Henry Thomas, who starred as the little boy Elliot in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Oregon.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to KOMO News.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail and released after allegedly sobering up.

Thomas also starred in the Netflix series, “The Haunting of Hill House.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.