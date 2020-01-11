Dunkin’ launching new Oatmilk Latte this spring

article

Dunkin’ Donuts is adding a new plant-based item to its drink menu.

The donut and coffee chain will roll out its new Oatmilk Latte made with oak milk and espresso nationwide this spring. The drink will be available in both hot and iced versions.

The chain’s newest plan-based beverage joins another product, its “Beyond Meat” sausage breakfast sandwich, which debuted in July.

If you live in California, you may get a head-start in testing the beverage, some locations will ofer free samples every Friday in January from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dunkin’ will be going up against Starbucks, which is offering a new almond milk honey flat white and coconut milk latte, while also testing an oatmilk honey latte.