Dumbo Drop 2025: How to enjoy the festivity

The Brief The seventh annual Dumbo Drop is today, May 30. Ticket holders will send their purchased toy elephants parachuting down onto Washington Street. All ticket proceeds will be donated to two Dumbo public schools.



Toy elephants will parachute down onto Washington Street, a block in Dumbo, as part of the annual Dumbo Drop.

#DumboDrop 2025

What we know:

Dumbo Drop is returning for its seventh year today, May 30.

Toy elephants that were purchased ahead of time are dropped from neighboring rooftops, with the ultimate goal being to land close to the street target.

For the price of one ticket, attendees receive an elephant to drop, included with parachute, as well as access to Washington Street, the designated viewing area. Also included is entry into the Drop sweepstakes, live music and the chance to enjoy drinks at a beer garden run by The Brooklyn Flea.

Tickets are no longer available for purchase.

However, non-ticket holders can go to the Dumbo Archway Block Party, free of charge. Though the drops are not visible from the block party, the event does feature several activities for young children, such as face painting and gymnastics and crafting opportunities.

The drops are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The block party will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fundraising event

The proceeds from the ticket sales go directly to Dumbo’s Title 1 public schools: PS307 Elementary and The Dock Street Middle School.