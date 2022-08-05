Duck sauce killer: Man accused of killing NYC delivery worker found dead

Glenn Hirsch, the man accused of killing a food delivery working in Queens, was found dead inside his apartment on Friday.

An attorney for Hirsch confirmed to FOX 5 NY that Hirsch was found inside his Jamaica apartment after he failed to show up for court.

According to the attorney, Hirsch committed suicide by shooting himself.

The 51-year-old had been charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, 45, a delivery worker, after a series of complaints over duck sauce. The murder has since been referred to as the "duck sauce killer" case.

RELATED: Queens delivery worker murder suspect released on bail

He was released on $500,000 bail in June and ordered to house arrest.

According to the New York Post, Hirsch was found dead on his couch wearing rubber gloves with the gun in his hand. A radio was loudly blaring music and the couch had been wrapped in plastic.

Workers at the Great Wall restaurant in Forest Hills where Yan worked have said that Hirsch repeatedly harassed them over the amount of duck sauce he received in an order in November. Hirsch allegedly made threatening remarks to employees, damaged one's car and pulled a firearm on another.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741-741.

Other Resources