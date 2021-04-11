Drunk driver stabs, critically injures Suffolk officer after car crash: Police

article

A Suffolk County Police officer is in critical condition after being stabbed by an alleged drunk driver following a car crash in Patchogue on Saturday evening.

Authorities say that at roughly 10:40 p.m., the officer spotted a 1999 Mercedes-Benz "driving erratically with no headlights" heading south on South Ocean Avenue.

The officer attempted to pull over the car, but the driver of the Mercedes crashed into a 2004 Nissan at the intersection of South Ocean Avenue and Brook Street.

The driver, Jonathan Nunez, 25, then got out of the car and according to the department, "failed to comply with the officer's commands" and began a physical altercation with the officer where Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg.

Two good Samaritans and other responding officers were able to subdue Nunez and take him into custody.

The officer was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, and then to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured artery and is listed in critical condition.

Nunez has been charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.