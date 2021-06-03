Drunk driver drove through school playground full of children, cops say

article

Police on Long Island say a drunk driver crashed through the fence at a schoolyard filled with dozens of children and drove through the field at a high rate of speed.

Nassau County Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in East Rockaway.

Police say the incident started unfolding at a Wendy's restaurant. Police say Edward Coghlan, 73, hit another car in the restaurant parking lot with his 2004 Lincoln sedan.

Police say Coghlan didn't stop and kept driving. The other car followed him.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Coghlan allegedly eventually crashed through a metal chain link fence at Rhame Avenue Elementary School.

The field was filled with approximately 80 students and several school staff members. All of the students were safely moved back into the school as police say Coghlan continued driving across the field erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police say he eventually left but officers were able to find him driving on West Boulevard and arrested him.

Coghlan is charged with DWI, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Advertisement

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.