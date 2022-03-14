Drones form giant QR code to promote 'Halo 'over Austin for SXSW

article

A swarm of drones amassed in the skies over downtown Austin this weekend. The 400 drones were suspended over the city during SXSW to form a giant QR code.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drones were part of a marketing campaign from Paramount+ to promote its upcoming sci-fi series Halo. The series is based on the popular Xbox game about a warrior fighting off an alien invasion.

The QR code was reportedly scannable, linking to a trailer for the series.

The drones will reportedly appear several times again Monday night starting around 8 p.m., with the best viewing options by Rainey Street, East Side Tavern, or The Fairmont.

"In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first "Halo" game," SXSW said. "Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and, a richly imagined vision of the future."

The Paramount+ show premieres at the South by Southwest Film Festival this afternoon. The show will be played at the Paramount Theatre at 4 p.m. on March 14.

It debuts on Paramount+ on March 24.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Live Updates: SXSW Conference & Festivals returns to Austin

Local businesses booming as SXSW returns to Austin

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter