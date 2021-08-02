Drone hits skyscraper at World Trade Center

article

A drone crashed into a building at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the Port Authority Police desk received word that a drone had hit 7 World Trade Center, according to a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Police officers responded and saw a drone wedged into the steel facade above the front entrance of the building, the spokesperson, Tom Topousis, said.

The cops located and detained the drone operator, a man from Southlake, Texas, at the scene, the Topousis said.

Police issued the man a summons for violating the city's ban on flying aircraft , including drones, except where allowed.

