Drone enters restricted White House airspace

The Secret Service conducted precautionary sweeps on Wednesday morning after a drone crossed into a restricted area near the White House.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, confirmed the intrusion in a statement.

"Thanks to everyone for the information & support as agents and uniformed officers assessed the situation," Guglielmi tweeted.

It was unknown if President Biden was in the White House at the time.

No further details were released, including if the drone was recovered by agents.

This isn't the first drone scare at the White House. In 2015 a two-foot-long "quadcopter" drone crashed onto the White House grounds.

That incident prompted a lockdown of the grounds until officials declared the drone not to be a security threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.