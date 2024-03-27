Driving over bridge phobia; what is it called?

In a compassionate and insightful interview, therapist Saudia Turney offers invaluable advice for individuals grappling with a fear of driving over bridges.

Drawing upon her expertise, Turney provides practical strategies and techniques to help navigate and overcome this common phobia, empowering individuals to reclaim a sense of control and confidence behind the wheel.

