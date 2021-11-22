Drivers scramble for cash that falls from armored truck on California freeway

article

Drivers scrambled to grab cash after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Friday on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.

"One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out," California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said.

Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on highway

Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of videos taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

San Diego FBI Public Affairs issued a statement: "The FBI responded in support of the California Highway Patrol, who has taken the lead on this matter. We will defer questions about the investigation, arrests, and applicable charges to the CHP. The public should provide all information regarding this incident and is directed to return all monies, to the CHP."

Cash on highway leads to crashes, chaos

Authorities didn't immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

"People are bringing in a lot," Martin said. "People got a lot of money."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.