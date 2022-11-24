Driver struck police officer, several other vehicles in the Bronx

Two suspects are wanted in connection to striking a police officer, as well as several other vehicles, with a BMW after officials found one of the suspects switching the license plates off the vehicle in University Heights, according to the New York City Police Department.

The man was seen changing the license plate on a gray 2007 BMW M5 Tuesday around 10:39 p.m. in front of 2287 Loring Ave. As officers approached, he fled into the back of the vehicle, which was being operated by the second suspect. The vehicle began ramming back and forth into the two police vehicles, the NYPD says.

Police say as another officer arrived and exited his vehicle, the BMW reversed and struck the officer. The vehicle continued to drive on a sidewalk and flee the location.

The officer was transported to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition with a right knee injury. No other injuries were reported. Six uninvolved vehicles were also damaged by the BMW.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied near the intersection of While Plains Road and Morris Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.