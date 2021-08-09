Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

Driver sought after deadly hit and run in Brooklyn

By
Published 
Crown Heights
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - Police in New York are on the hunt for a driver who took off from a deadly hit and run accident in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn

The NYPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of Eastern Parkway and Utica Ave.

Police say a Dodge Charger jumped the curb and hit two people who were standing at a bus stop.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed 20-year-old Aniya Blandon to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County but it was too late to save her life.  A man who was also injured was listed in stable condition at the same hospital.

Police say after the accident the driver jumped out of his car and got into another car at the scene and took off northbound on Utica Ave.  The NYPD did not immediately release any possible suspect description.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: