Driver sought after deadly hit and run in Brooklyn

article

Police in New York are on the hunt for a driver who took off from a deadly hit and run accident in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn

The NYPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of Eastern Parkway and Utica Ave.

Police say a Dodge Charger jumped the curb and hit two people who were standing at a bus stop.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed 20-year-old Aniya Blandon to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County but it was too late to save her life. A man who was also injured was listed in stable condition at the same hospital.

Police say after the accident the driver jumped out of his car and got into another car at the scene and took off northbound on Utica Ave. The NYPD did not immediately release any possible suspect description.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: