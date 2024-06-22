Driver shot in the face inside parked minivan in Brooklyn

article

A driver was shot in the face on Thursday in front of 320 Lincoln Place in Brooklyn according to police.

Police say the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes Benz minivan when two suspects pulled out a gun around 10 p.m.

Shots were fired, striking the driver in his face.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing two men fleeing the scene.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).