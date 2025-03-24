Rideshare driver shot in face during dispute with passenger in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A rideshare driver was shot in the face in Brooklyn during a dispute with a passenger, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
The shooting happened early Monday morning near East 101st Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.
The driver, a 54-year-old man, got into a fight with his passenger. The passenger then shoots the driver, grazing him in the face.
The shooter leaves the car and flees on foot. Police did not provide a description of the suspect as the manhunt continues.
The victim drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.