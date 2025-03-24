Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare driver shot in face during dispute with passenger in Brooklyn

By
Published  March 24, 2025 7:56am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: March 21, 2025

FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens takes a look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a man set on fire in Times Square, a stabbing over a cake and an attack on a 7-year-old boy.

The Brief

    • A rideshare driver was shot in the face during a dispute with a passenger in Canarsie, Brooklyn, early Monday morning.
    • The 54-year-old driver was grazed by the bullet and drove himself to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.
    • The suspect fled on foot, and no arrests have been made.

NEW YORK - A rideshare driver was shot in the face in Brooklyn during a dispute with a passenger, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

The shooting happened early Monday morning near East 101st Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, got into a fight with his passenger. The passenger then shoots the driver, grazing him in the face. 

The shooter leaves the car and flees on foot. Police did not provide a description of the suspect as the manhunt continues.

The victim drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Crime and Public SafetyCanarsie