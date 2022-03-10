Driver of stolen vehicle slams into NYPD officer in Queens

Two NYPD officers were recovering after a dramatic stop of a stolen vehicle in Jamaica, Queens.

At about 11:40 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle by cutting it off head-on at Tuskegee Airmen Way and Sutphin Boulevard.

The officers stopped the stolen car but as they approached the driver drove towards them, said police. One of the officers was struck and rolled off the hood of the vehicle. The other officer fired one round striking the vehicle as it drove off. It was not clear if anyone inside the vehicle was injured.

Police were looking for the driver.

One officer was hospitalized with a leg injury and the other for ringing in the ear.